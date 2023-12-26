AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 180,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 21.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

