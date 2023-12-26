AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

