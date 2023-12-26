Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

