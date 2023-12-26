Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,661 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

