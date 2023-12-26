Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

