Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.63 and a 52-week high of $168.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.33.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

