Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,622.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.19 and its 200-day moving average is $256.08. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 63.97%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

