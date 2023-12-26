Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

