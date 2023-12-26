Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

