Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,393 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $107.86 and a twelve month high of $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

