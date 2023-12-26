Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.49 and a 200 day moving average of $308.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

