B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.28% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JUNW. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JUNW stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.