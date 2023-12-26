B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $412.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.99 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

