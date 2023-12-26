B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

