B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $324,252,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 599,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

