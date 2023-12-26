B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TFC opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

