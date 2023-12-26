B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

FITB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

