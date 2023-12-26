B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

