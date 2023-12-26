B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $212,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

