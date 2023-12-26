Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 15th

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.15 million.

