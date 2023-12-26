Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Cap of $265.74 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00004532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $265.74 million and $14.92 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 141,714,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,314,362 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

