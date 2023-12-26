Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

BBWI opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

