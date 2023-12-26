Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

