Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

