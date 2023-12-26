Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

