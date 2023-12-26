Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $12.35 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 7.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.39. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.52 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

