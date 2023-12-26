BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.31 on February 2nd

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

