Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
Shares of BXSL opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $222,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,764.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 761,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after buying an additional 550,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Companies: A stock that traders are rushing to buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Zillow is the stock to show you the new homes Buffett just bet on
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.