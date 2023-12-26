Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Shares of BXSL opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $222,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,764.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 761,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after buying an additional 550,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

