Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 12th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

OBDC stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

