British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Increases Dividend

British Land stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

