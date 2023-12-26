Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 12th

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 156.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNL opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

