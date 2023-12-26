Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$106.31

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$94.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 9.7847534 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

