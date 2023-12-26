Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $13.25

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

