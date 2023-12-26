Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $84.74

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

ROKU opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

