Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $18.68

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. XPeng has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
