Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $18.68

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. XPeng has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

