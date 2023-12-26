Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $81.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.