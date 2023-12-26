BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.