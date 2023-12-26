BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.34.

Shares of UBER opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

