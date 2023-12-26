BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9 %
EME opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average is $205.77. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.89 and a 1-year high of $227.49.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
