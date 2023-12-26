BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Novartis by 5.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

