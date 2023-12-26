BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

