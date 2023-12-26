BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.