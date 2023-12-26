BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

