Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1384 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

CP opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

