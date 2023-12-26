Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,368,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 113,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 317.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

