Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.