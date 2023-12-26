Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

NYSE LHX opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

