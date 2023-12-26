Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 92.2% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $483.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $486.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.60 and a 200-day moving average of $438.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.