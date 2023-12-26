Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

