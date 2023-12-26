Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,868,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,358,000 after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 480,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 313,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,111,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.29.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

